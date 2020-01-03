Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Plays 21 minutes in spot start

Barea ended with 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and four rebounds in 21 minutes during Thursday's 123-111 victory over the Nets.

Barea came into the starting lineup despite having seen very little playing time this season. Both Tim Hardaway Jr. (hamstring) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) were out which saw a change in the Mavericks rotation. Barea can be a sneaky source of assists, even in limited minutes. It is unclear whether he will remain in the opening unit but if that is the case, he could have some short-term value.