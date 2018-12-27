Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Plays effectively through injury
Barea (hamstring) pitched in 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in the Mavericks' 122-119 win over the Pelicans on Wednesday.
Barea shook off the hamstring issue that had him listed as a game-time decision coming in to lead the bench in scoring on the night. The veteran point guard continues to be a valued source of scoring and assists in particular in his bench role, as he's now scored in double digits and dished out between six and eight dimes in four of the past five games. Barea also continues to be a force from distance, with Wednesday marking his fourth game in the last nine with multiple made three-pointers.
