Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Plays season-high 29 minutes

Barea finished with just eight points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), but added six assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 109-102 loss to Milwaukee.

Barea saw some additional game-time Friday with Dennis Smith (hip) out of the lineup. Barea continues to be a nice source of offense off the bench for coach Rick Carlisle, He is not always going to put up big scoring numbers, but finds other ways to contribute on a nightly basis. Smith has already been ruled out for tomorrows game, giving Barea a chance to see extended minutes once again.