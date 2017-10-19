Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Plays well off bench
Barea collected 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and three rebounds in just 18 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Atlanta.
Barea looked healthy Thursday, and played his normal backup role to perfection. He has had a well-documented injury record over the past few seasons, and staying on the floor is always going to be a question for fantasy owners. With Seth Curry (leg) out for at least two more games, Barea will have an opportunity to see some extended minutes. If he can stay healthy, he still remains only a deeper league option for three-pointers and assists.
