Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Pours in 21 with 16-point first quarter

Barea provided 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds and a steal across 21 minutes in Saturday's 111-96 win over the Thunder.

Barea was in the zone from the get-go and accounted for 16 of Dallas' first 20 points in a red-hot first-quarter surge. Barea's heroics off the bench this season put him in the running for Sixth Man of The Year. Despite his age, the 34-year-old is consistently putting up bigger stat lines than starter Dennis Smith, but the Mavs are keeping Smith on the floor to make his 3-year, 11.5M contract worthwhile. Dallas hopes that Smith is their future at point guard, but Barea is the man of the moment when you look at the numbers.