Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Practices Friday

Barea (oblique) participated in Friday's practice, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Barea has missed the last three games while nursing a left oblique strain, but it looks like the veteran point guard could be on track to return to the floor Saturday in Sacramento. Barea will likely test out the injury once again during shootaround Saturday morning, and the Mavericks should provide another update on the point guard by then.