Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Practices Friday
Barea (oblique) participated in Friday's practice, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Barea has missed the last three games while nursing a left oblique strain, but it looks like the veteran point guard could be on track to return to the floor Saturday in Sacramento. Barea will likely test out the injury once again during shootaround Saturday morning, and the Mavericks should provide another update on the point guard by then.
More News
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...