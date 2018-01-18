Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Practices Thursday, questionable for Saturday
Barea (groin) participated in Thursday's practice but is still questionable for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
While it appears as though Barea went through the full practice Thursday with no lingering problems, the Mavericks won't commit to his status for Saturday. Barring any setbacks, however, Barea should be good to go this weekend in Portland. Expect the team to provide another update on Barea after Dallas' shootaround Saturday morning.
