Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Probable despite tight hamstring

Barea is dealing with left hamstring tightness, but is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Barea's injury leaves him less than certain to play Wednesday, but his probable designation suggests he will be able to play despite the setback. A final call regarding his status for Wednesday's contest will be made at some point on game day.

