Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Probable for Tuesday

Barea (personal) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Barea has missed the last four games for a personal matter, but as expected, is now slated to return ahead of Tuesday's contest. He'll slot back in as depth behind Dennis Smith and Dorian Finney-Smith in the backcourt, likely battling for minutes with Yogi Ferrell. That said, with just five games left on the regular-season schedule, there's a chance the Mavericks look to get their younger guys more involved, which would likely come at the expense of Barea's workload.

