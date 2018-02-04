Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Produces 11 assists in return to action
Barea (oblique) came off the bench and supplied five points (2-12 FG, 1-9 3Pt), 11 assists and one rebound across 24 minutes in Saturday's 106-99 win over the Kings.
Making his return from a three-game absence due to the left oblique strain, Barea turned in one of his worst shooting performances of the season, but made up for it to some degree with his seventh double-digit assist outing. Barea's skills on the pick and roll make him a valuable bench asset for the Mavericks even when his shot isn't falling, though with a 35.3 percent mark from 3-point range on the season, the veteran hasn't exactly been a liability in that area. The 33-year-old's high usage rate even in limited playing time with the second unit should make him a decent commodity in deeper formats so long as he's healthy.
