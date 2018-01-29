Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Questionable for Monday
Barea (oblique) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
In addition to Barea, Devin Harris (personal) is also listed as questionable, potentially leaving the Mavericks light on backcourt depth Monday. Barea and Harris both missed the Mavs' previous game Saturday against the Nuggets, resulting in Yogi Ferrell (31 minutes) and Kyle Collinsworth (14 minutes) filling most of the open backcourt playing time off the bench.
