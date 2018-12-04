Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Questionable for Tuesday

Barea is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Trail Blazers due to a mouth laceration, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

It's unknown when Barea suffered the mouth injury, as he contributed 24 points, five rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes in the Mavericks' win over the Clippers on Sunday. Dennis Smith Jr. is dealing with his own mouth injury and is also questionable for the contest, which could leave the Mavericks rather thin at point guard. Should that be the case, expect Devin Harris and Jalen Brunson to see an uptick in minutes.