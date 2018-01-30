Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Questionable for Wednesday
Barea (oblique) is listed as questionable in the Mavericks' official game notes for Wednesday's game against the Suns.
Barea was forced to miss Monday's game against the Heat after suffering a strained left oblique in Friday's game against the Trail Blazers. An update on Barea's status should come following the team's shootaround Wednesday morning.
