Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Questionable Friday
Barea is questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers due to an illness.
Barea has found himself in the lineup lately, appearing in four of the past six games and averaging 8.8 points, 4.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 20.5 minutes. We may learn more about his status for Friday following the Mavericks' morning shootaround.
