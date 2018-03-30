Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Questionable on injury report

Barea (personal) is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with Minnesota, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.

Barea has been away from the team for most of the week, but the expectation is that he'll return to action Friday night after tending to a personal issue. That said, the Mavs are still listing him as questionable, so look for a more definitive update later in the afternoon.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories