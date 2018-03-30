Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Questionable on injury report
Barea (personal) is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with Minnesota, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.
Barea has been away from the team for most of the week, but the expectation is that he'll return to action Friday night after tending to a personal issue. That said, the Mavs are still listing him as questionable, so look for a more definitive update later in the afternoon.
