Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Questionable Thursday
Barea (ankle) is questionable Thursday against the Suns, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Barea suffered an ankle injury Wednesday against the Hawks, which forced him out of the contest. X-rays returned negative, but he'll be a 50/50 shot to play on the second half of a back-to-back set. If he misses time, Jalen Brunson should continue seeing extra usage, especially if Dennis Smith (wrist), who is questionable, misses the contest as well.
