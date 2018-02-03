Play

Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Questionable to play Saturday

Barea (oblique) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Barea has missed the last three games with a strained left oblique, but it looks as though he'll have a decent chance to return after going through a full practice Friday. Look for a more definitive update closer to the 10:00 PM ET tip off.

