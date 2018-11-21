Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Questionable Wednesday
Barea (groin) is questionable Wednesday against the Nets.
Barea missed Monday's game against Memphis due to a left adductor strain. More information on his status for Wednesday should arrive following morning shootaround.
