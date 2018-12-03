Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Racks up season-best point haul
Barea registered 24 points (9-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes in the Mavericks' 114-110 win over the Clippers on Sunday.
Barea's scoring total not only led the bench and served as a season high, but it checked in behind only Harrison Barnes' on the night for the Mavericks. The veteran point guard has been especially proficient on the offensive end recently, scoring in double digits in nine of the last 10 games. Barea is keeping up his contributions as a facilitator as well, as he's now averaging the second-highest assist total (5.9) of his long career.
More News
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.