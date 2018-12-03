Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Racks up season-best point haul

Barea registered 24 points (9-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes in the Mavericks' 114-110 win over the Clippers on Sunday.

Barea's scoring total not only led the bench and served as a season high, but it checked in behind only Harrison Barnes' on the night for the Mavericks. The veteran point guard has been especially proficient on the offensive end recently, scoring in double digits in nine of the last 10 games. Barea is keeping up his contributions as a facilitator as well, as he's now averaging the second-highest assist total (5.9) of his long career.