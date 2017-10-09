Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Removed from Monday injury report

Barea, who sat out the Mavericks' last preseason game Oct. 5 for rest purposes, isn't listed on the team's injury report heading into Monday's exhibition against the Magic, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Given that Barea battled a multitude of injuries in 2016-17 and is entering his age-33 campaign, it wasn't surprising that the Mavericks chose to rest the veteran point guard in their last contest in order to get a look at some of the more unproven options on the roster. Barea could sit again Thursday against the Hawks or Friday against the Hornets as the Mavericks conclude their exhibition slate, but he should pick up some run Monday as he prepares for the regular season. While Barea is ticketed for a bench role to begin his 12th NBA campaign, his path to minutes became a little clearer after Seth Curry was diagnosed Saturday with a stress reaction of his left tibia and ruled out indefinitely.