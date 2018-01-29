Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Ruled out Monday vs. Heat

Barea (oblique) has been ruled out of Monday's game against Miami, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Barea suffered a strained oblique Friday against Portland, and Monday will mark his second straight absence after he was held out of Saturday's loss to the Nuggets. Expect Yogi Ferrell and Kyle Collinsworth -- and perhaps Devin Harris (personal), assuming he plays -- to pick up a few increased minutes in Barea's stead.