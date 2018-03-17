Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Ruled out Saturday

Barea (rib) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets, Mavericks radio play-by-play announcer Chuck Cooperstein reports.

Barea is dealing with a left rib muscle strain and was originally given a doubtful designation coming into Saturday, so this was the expected course of action all along. He'll likely need to practice in some capacity in order to be cleared ahead of Tuesday's tilt with the Pelicans, but an extra two full days off could give him a chance to do so. With Barea out Saturday, look for Yogi Ferrell and Kyle Collinsworth to see added backcourt minutes.