Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Ruled out Saturday

Barea (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason opener against Beijing, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site

As expected, Barea will not partake in the preseason opener Saturday due to a lingering left hamstring injury. It's not clear as to how serious the veteran's injury is, and all things considered, will not be rushed back anytime soon.

