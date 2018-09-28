Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Ruled out Saturday
Barea (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason opener against Beijing, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site
As expected, Barea will not partake in the preseason opener Saturday due to a lingering left hamstring injury. It's not clear as to how serious the veteran's injury is, and all things considered, will not be rushed back anytime soon.
More News
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Day-to-day with hamstring injury•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Will miss rest of season•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Scores 15 points Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Will play, start Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...