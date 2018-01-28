Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Ruled out Saturday

Barea will not play Saturday against the Nuggets due to an oblique injury, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's unclear when Barea picked up the ailment, or the severity of the issue, but it will keep him sidelined for at least one contest. With Barea and Devin Harris (head) both unavailable, look for Dennis Smith and Yogi Ferrell to see increased roles, with Kyle Collingsworth also seeing some run. Barea's next chance to play will come Monday against the Heat.