Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Scores 11 points in losing effort

Barea played 16 minutes off the bench Wednesday, finishing with 11 points but adding just one assist. He has been a nice source of dimes to begin the season despite playing limited minutes off the bench. While the 11 points are nice, Barea is going to primarily be an assists streamer and so this type of production is more frustrating than anything.