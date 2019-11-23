Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Scores 12 in blowout
Barea posted 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two assists, a rebound, a block and a steal in Friday's 143-101 win against the Cavaliers.
With the score far from close by the third quarter, the veteran guard was inserted onto the court and delivered accordingly, needing only 12 minutes to score 12 points. The 35-year-old's issue this season has been getting opportunities to score rather than scoring itself, playing in just two games this season.
