Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Scores 12 points
Barea had 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT) in 13 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 108-95 loss at the Lakers.
Barea was coming off a six-game absence, but he delivered a strong 12-point effort in only 13 minutes. He should have a realistic chance to earn more minutes if Tim Hardaway Jr. (hamstring) is forced to miss time moving forward.
More News
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Dominating on per-minute basis•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Scores 12 in blowout•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Unmoved on the Mavericks bench•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Hands out eight dimes in 17 minutes•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Good to go Friday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Out next two games•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...