Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Scores 12 points

Barea had 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT) in 13 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 108-95 loss at the Lakers.

Barea was coming off a six-game absence, but he delivered a strong 12-point effort in only 13 minutes. He should have a realistic chance to earn more minutes if Tim Hardaway Jr. (hamstring) is forced to miss time moving forward.