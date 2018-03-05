Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Scores 13 points Sunday
Barea scored 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-5 3PT) to go with one rebound, four assists an one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 126-109 loss to New Orleans.
After a brief stint in the starting lineup, Barea has returned to the bench for his last four games. As a result, the guard is averaging 12.5 points as a reserve during this span. However, Barea is shooting a combined 7-of-21 in his last two games for a total of 19 points. However, his three-point performance is the only positive in his shooting breakdown as of late. In his last two games, Barea has made 5-of-11 from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Scores 19 points off the bench•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Headed to bench Monday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Double-doubles in Saturday's defeat•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Solid in Friday's start•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Double-doubles in start•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Starting in return to lineup Tuesday•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...