Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Scores 13 points Sunday

Barea scored 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-5 3PT) to go with one rebound, four assists an one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 126-109 loss to New Orleans.

After a brief stint in the starting lineup, Barea has returned to the bench for his last four games. As a result, the guard is averaging 12.5 points as a reserve during this span. However, Barea is shooting a combined 7-of-21 in his last two games for a total of 19 points. However, his three-point performance is the only positive in his shooting breakdown as of late. In his last two games, Barea has made 5-of-11 from beyond the arc.