Barea pitched in 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 scrimmage loss to the Pacers.

Barea contributed a solid stat line off the bench and figures to continue to benefit from the absence of Jalen Brunson (shoulder), who is out for the rest of the campaign. Though Delon Wright may challenge Barea for minutes at backup point guard, Wright is capable of filling in at multiple positions, so Barea might hold pretty decent value for the remainder of the restart.