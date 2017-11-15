Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Scores 16 points off the bench in loss to San Antonio
Barea tallied 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3PT), six rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes of action in a 97-91 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.
Barea has been one of the few bright spots for Dallas this season, as he's averaging 11.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists off the bench. The 27 minutes played in this game marked a season-high as well and Barea may be looking at more minutes, considering Yogi Ferrell went scoreless in 33 minutes of action as the starter. The fact that Dennis Smith Jr. dropped a career-high 27 points in this loss shows why Barea is unreliable though, as he'll inevitably be behind Smith as long as he's healthy
More News
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.