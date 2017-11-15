Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Scores 16 points off the bench in loss to San Antonio

Barea tallied 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3PT), six rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes of action in a 97-91 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

Barea has been one of the few bright spots for Dallas this season, as he's averaging 11.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists off the bench. The 27 minutes played in this game marked a season-high as well and Barea may be looking at more minutes, considering Yogi Ferrell went scoreless in 33 minutes of action as the starter. The fact that Dennis Smith Jr. dropped a career-high 27 points in this loss shows why Barea is unreliable though, as he'll inevitably be behind Smith as long as he's healthy