Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Scores 18 off bench Friday

Barea scored 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding six assists and a rebound in 19 minutes off the bench during Friday's 122-115 overtime loss to the Raptors.

With Dennis Smith unable to get his shot going, it was Barea who came off the bench and sparked the Mavs to a first-half lead that eventually slipped through their fingers in the fourth quarter. The veteran guard is far from consistent -- Friday's performance marked the first time he'd delivered back-to-back games with double-digit scoring since late February -- but he's still capable of catching fire in the right matchup.