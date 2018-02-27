Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Scores 19 points off the bench
Barea collected 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists and two rebounds in 26 minutes during Monday's 109-103 victory over the Pacers.
Barea moved back to the bench as the Mavericks went big against the Pacers. This move resulted in slightly fewer minutes but didn't hamper his production at all. Barea is still maintaining standard league value despite the team heading down the path of developing their youth. Owners seem to be avoiding him as they wait for the inevitable shutdown. It hasn't happened yet and there is a chance it doesn't happen at all, so he is worth a look if you need some assists and scoring.
