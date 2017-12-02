Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Scores season-high 21 points Saturday

Barea scored 21 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go along with four rebounds and 10 assists over 24 minutes in Saturday's 108-82 win over the Clippers.

In the span of 24 minutes, Barea knocked down four three-pointers en route to a season-high 21 points. The Dallas guard also dished out 10 assists to complete his second double-double off of the bench. For the second time in five games, Barea dished out at least ten assists to finish off a double-double while in reserve. Averaging 12.3 points through 23 games, Barea has solidified himself as Dallas' leading bench scorer as well as the team's third leading scorer.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories