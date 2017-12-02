Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Scores season-high 21 points Saturday

Barea scored 21 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go along with four rebounds and 10 assists over 24 minutes in Saturday's 108-82 win over the Clippers.

In the span of 24 minutes, Barea knocked down four three-pointers en route to a season-high 21 points. The Dallas guard also dished out 10 assists to complete his second double-double off of the bench. For the second time in five games, Barea dished out at least ten assists to finish off a double-double while in reserve. Averaging 12.3 points through 23 games, Barea has solidified himself as Dallas' leading bench scorer as well as the team's third leading scorer.