Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Set to return to lineup Friday

Barea (personal) is no longer listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.

Barea missed the team's back-to-back set earlier in the week for a personal matter, but has since rejoined the Mavericks and is expected to be available Friday. Look for him to slot back in as one of the first guards off the bench behind Dennis Smith and Dorian Finney-Smith, which will likely afford him minutes in the low-20s.