Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Sitting out Thursday's preseason game

Barea will not play in Thursday's preseason game against Orlando, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Barea is among several Dallas regulars who did not make the trip with the team to Orlando after the Mavs played at home Wednesday night. Expect Barea to return to action for Monday's rematch with the Magic in Dallas.

