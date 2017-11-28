Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Solid again in loss

Barea finished with 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in just 22 minutes during Monday's 115-108 loss to San Antonio.

Barea played well Monday, scoring in double figures for the fourth time in five games. He has produced sneaky value this season, and is currently third on the team in scoring. He has a knack for finding ways to score on a Dallas team that needs all the scoring it can get. Once Set Curry (leg) returns, he could see a dip in his minutes, but until then he is worth a look in deeper leagues if you need scoring and assists. Even when Curry manages to find his way back to the floor, the Mavericks have a history of injuries, so Barea could maintain his current value.