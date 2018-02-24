Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Solid in Friday's start

Barea produced 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes in Friday's 124-102 loss to the Lakers.

Barea turned in another solid line in the blowout defeat, hitting the 50.0 percent mark from the field for the fourth time the last five contests. The 12-year veteran has been particularly outstanding from distance in the last two games -- draining eight of his 14 attempts from behind the arc in that sample -- while also providing strong production in assists. Barea is currently drawing starts at shooting guard, and his fantasy value naturally sees a bump as long as that arrangement holds.