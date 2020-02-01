Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Starting Friday
Barea will get the start at point guard for Friday's matchup with the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Barea will replace Luka Doncic (ankle) in the starting lineup. He could be in line for that role for the immediate future, as Doncic has been ruled out for at least six games. The veteran point guard has averaged 7.7 points and 5.3 assists across 22.7 minutes in three starts this season.
