Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Starting in return to lineup Tuesday

Barea will start Tuesday's game against the Kings, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.

Barea is back in the lineup after sitting out Sunday's game for rest and should take on his typical workload. His return will send Yogi Ferrell back to the bench and should mean significantly less playing time for Kyle Collinsworth, who logged 31 minutes Sunday. Over his last four games, Barea has averaged 8.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists across 24.8 minutes.