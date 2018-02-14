Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Starting in return to lineup Tuesday
Barea will start Tuesday's game against the Kings, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
Barea is back in the lineup after sitting out Sunday's game for rest and should take on his typical workload. His return will send Yogi Ferrell back to the bench and should mean significantly less playing time for Kyle Collinsworth, who logged 31 minutes Sunday. Over his last four games, Barea has averaged 8.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists across 24.8 minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Available Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Listed as probable for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Out for rest Sunday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Will start Saturday vs. Lakers•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Dishes eight assists in Thursday's start•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Gets the start Thursday vs. Warriors•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...