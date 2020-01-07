Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Starting lineup decoy

Barea chipped in two points (1-2 FG), a rebound, a steal and an assist in 15 minutes. He also had five turnovers.

The Mavericks elected to play small upon the return of Tim Hardaway Jr. (hamstring), with the latter joining Barea, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Dwight Powell in the starting lineup with Justin Jackson heading to the bench. However, the backcourt's return to health zapped most of Barea's fantasy value. Further injuries to the likes of Hardaway or Seth Curry, as well as load management for Luka Doncic down the stretch makes Barea worth keeping in the back of minds as a streaming option.