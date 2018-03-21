Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Starting Tuesday
Barea will start at point guard for Tuesday's tilt against the Pelicans, Will Guillory of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Barea was forced to sit out Saturday's contest against he Nets due to a left rib muscle strain, but was absent from the injury report heading into Tuesday's contest. With Dennis Smith (ankle) sidelined for the game, the veteran guard should be in line for healthy workload assuming he avoids any setbacks with his rib injury.
