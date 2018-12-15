Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Status murky for Sunday
Coach Rick Carlisle labeled Barea (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings, Mike Peasley of ESPN Dallas 103.3 FM reports.
Barea sat out Thursday's 99-89 loss to the Suns with a left ankle sprain, allowing rookie Jalen Brunson to serve as the backup to starting point guard Dennis Smith (wrist). Heading into that contest, Smith had missed the previous four games and is listed as questionable heading into Sunday's tilt, so the Mavericks could be shorthanded in the backcourt if neither Smith nor Barea is able to suit up. The team should provide an update on both players following Sunday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...