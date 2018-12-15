Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Status murky for Sunday

Coach Rick Carlisle labeled Barea (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings, Mike Peasley of ESPN Dallas 103.3 FM reports.

Barea sat out Thursday's 99-89 loss to the Suns with a left ankle sprain, allowing rookie Jalen Brunson to serve as the backup to starting point guard Dennis Smith (wrist). Heading into that contest, Smith had missed the previous four games and is listed as questionable heading into Sunday's tilt, so the Mavericks could be shorthanded in the backcourt if neither Smith nor Barea is able to suit up. The team should provide an update on both players following Sunday's morning shootaround.