Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Struggles in Tuesday's win
Barea contributed nine points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 111-102 win over the Trail Blazers.
Barea had a rough night offensively, though it's unlikely it had anything to do with the cut around his mouth that landed him on the initial injury report. Dennis Smith (mouth) and Luka Doncic (hip) both earned 30-plus minutes, leaving little time for Barea and the rest of the reserves who saw the floor, all five of whom earned either 16 or 17 minutes. There will probably be nights that the youngsters are healthy but struggling and coach Rick Carlisle will turn to Barea to get the job done, but on nights that both the rookie and sophomore guards are playing well, which was the case in this one, Barea will spend plenty of time on the bench.
