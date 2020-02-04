Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Suffers ankle sprain
Barea won't return to Monday's game against the Pacers due to a left ankle sprain.
Barea exited Monday's contest during the first half after suffering the injury, and the team has since ruled him out for the remainder of the night. Jalen Brunson could pick up more minutes as a result.
