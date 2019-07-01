Mavericks' J.J. Barea: To remain in Dallas
Barea (Achilles) and the Mavs agreed to terms Monday on a one-year, veteran's minimum contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Barea tore his Achilles in January, but he's said to be making strong progress, and the Mavs expect him to be able to contribute off the bench for most of next season. Coming off of a serious injury at age 35, Barea's best days are behind him, and given the Mavs' increased depth -- they signed Seth Curry earlier Monday -- Barea is unlikely to be fantasy-relevant in 2019-20.
