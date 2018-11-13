Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Totals 14 points Monday

Barea tallied 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 24 minutes in Monday's 103-98 win over the Bulls.

After pouring in 21 points his last time out, Barea followed it up with another solid shooting performance Monday night. He has shot 54 percent over that span, and should continue to be a consistent scoring source for the Mavs off the bench.