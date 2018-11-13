Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Totals 14 points Monday
Barea tallied 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 24 minutes in Monday's 103-98 win over the Bulls.
After pouring in 21 points his last time out, Barea followed it up with another solid shooting performance Monday night. He has shot 54 percent over that span, and should continue to be a consistent scoring source for the Mavs off the bench.
More News
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Pours in 21 with 16-point first quarter•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Scores 11 points in losing effort•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Double-doubles in one-point loss•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Comes one assist shy of double-double off the bench•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Logs double-double with 11 dimes off bench•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Plays 19 minutes in win•
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...