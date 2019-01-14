Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Undergoes season-ending surgery
Barea underwent surgery Monday to address a ruptured right Achilles' tendon, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Mavericks announced in a press release that Barea is without a timetable for a return, but given the nature of his injury, it's safe to rule him out for the remainder of the 2018-19 season. The bigger question is whether or not Barea will be healthy by the time NBA training camps open next fall, as Achilles injuries can often necessitate a year or longer of healing time. Set to turn 35 years old on June 26 and headed for free agency just days after his birthday, Barea may have a tough time finding a team willing to sign him if he opts to continue his playing career.
