Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Unmoved on the Mavericks bench
Barea remained fixed to the bench during Friday's 119-110 loss to the Lakers.
Barea didn't see the floor Friday as the Mavericks lost a heartbreaker to the visiting Lakers. Barea is coming off a torn Achilles and it would appear his role is going to be more of a veteran presence for this season. An injury to one of the regular rotational players could open up minutes for the veteran but until then he can be left alone in basically all formats.
