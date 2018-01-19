Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Upgraded to questionable for Saturday

Barea (groin) has been upgraded from out to questionable for Saturday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Barea apparently felt better than expected after going through team activities Friday, causing an upgrade in status. More information regarding his availability should arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround. If he's ultimately held out against Portland, expect Yogi Ferrell and Devin Harris to continue seeing extended run in the backcourt.