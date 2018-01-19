Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Upgraded to questionable for Saturday
Barea (groin) has been upgraded from out to questionable for Saturday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Barea apparently felt better than expected after going through team activities Friday, causing an upgrade in status. More information regarding his availability should arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround. If he's ultimately held out against Portland, expect Yogi Ferrell and Devin Harris to continue seeing extended run in the backcourt.
More News
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Listed as out for Saturday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Practices Thursday, questionable for Saturday•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Hopes to play Saturday vs. Blazers•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Nuggets•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Double-doubles off the bench•
-
Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Near double-double off bench•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...