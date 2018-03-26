Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Will miss next two games

Barea (personal) will miss Tuesday's game against the Kings and Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Barea was not with the team for Monday's practice as he deals with a personal matter. He's averaging 12.3 points and 6.5 assists over 23.2 minutes in the month of March, and his absence should lead to Yogi Ferrell seeing an increase in minutes.